The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2019

The 2019 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition has officially been opened after a historic launch in Accra by the Duchess of Cornwall and the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo on November 5.

School children across the country from age 18 downwards have an opportunity to take part in the oldest essay competition in the world. Winners and runner-ups of senior and junior categories of the award, win a paid trip to Buckingham Palace in London, to visit the Queen and take part in other educational activities whilst in London.

This year, the theme of the competition is “A Connected Commonwealth”. Students representing junior or senior categories have an opportunity to exhibit their creative writing abilities through an essay or a poem.

First Lady and the Duchess of Cornwall unveiling the plaque for the historic launch

The topics for the senior category born between 2 June 2000 and 1 June 2005 (14-18 years of age) are as follows:

1. ‘You are the most optimistic, connected generation the world has ever known.’ HRH The Duke of Sussex. How can you use Commonwealth connections for positive change?

2. Connected by the oceans; can we work together to protect the environment?

3. ‘We are all now connected by the Internet’ – Stephen Hawking. What does the future hold for humankind?

4. Family, Community, Nation, Commonwealth. What are the opportunities for shared, sustainable growth?

For the Junior category born on or after 2 June 2005 (under 14 years of age) have the following topics to try their creative minds on.

1. My cultural connections.

2. An overseas visitor is coming to your town for the first time. How would you connect with them?

3. A place I feel connected to.

4. The Commonwealth connects people across borders - what can we learn from our neighbours?

In 2018, thousands of entries were received from across the Commonwealth, with Judges describing the scripts as ‘fantastically imaginative’, ‘hopeful’, ‘quite exceptional’ and ‘passionate’.

In Ghana, dozens of students participated in the 2018 competition with over 180 pupils winning in the gold, silver and bronze categories.

John Apea

Africa Head of the Royal Commonwealth Society, John Apea who has the responsibility to coordinate the competition in Ghana says he expects more entries this year.

According to him, Ghana was blessed to have been chosen to host this year’s launch, something that has never happened outside Buckingham palace ever since the competition began in 1883.

“It is therefore imperative for as many Ghanaian students as possible to take part in the competition in order to hone their critical thinking and creative writing abilities,” Apea said.

Mr. Apea thanked the 2019 National Sponsor of the Queen’s Essay Competition, Mr. Eric Kutortse , Executive Chairman of First Sky Group and Serene Insurance, for believing in the power of strong literacy to positively change lives. He also thanked supporters of the historic Launch event, HCE Ghana, Zenith Hygiene Systems, JEDA Energy, Mocoh and Fanmilk.

The competition runs from now till June 1, 2019.

Follow @TheRCSAfrica on all social media handles for more details.