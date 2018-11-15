Hon. Bernard Ahiafor Hosts Wute D. A JHS In Parliament

The Member of Parliament,(M.P) for Akatsi South, Hon Bernard Ahiafor, has hosted the pupils of Wute D.A Junior High School, (JHS) in Parliament.

He admonished the pupils to stick to their books to enable them grow into responsible adulthood.

The Akatsi south MP also took the pupils through the procedures of Legislative work of Parliamentarian's

Hon Ahiafor who is a Lawyer by profession told the pupils that MPs Lobby projects to their respective Constituencies in respect of Schools, Hospital, roads and electricity.

"Part of our work is to Lobby projects to our respective constituencies"he said

He told them of number of infrastructure projects he has undertaken as the MP for Akatsi south Constituency

Hon Ahiafor who is a member of the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation in Parliament urged them to respect their teachers and elders to enable them grow into responsible adulthood.

The pupils were accompanied by the school Headmaster Mr Harlley Drorvu , teachers and traditional rulers from the community