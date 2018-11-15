Hawa Koomson's Development Project Takes Shape At Akwatia

One of the Key projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives is gradually taking shape in most Districts across country.

This reporter sighted three constructed a 10 -Seater Water Closet Institutional Toilets, with mechanize boreholes and Solar Panels at three different locations at Denkyembour District in the Eastern region

This reporter went in search for the Ministry's projects based on an earlier misconceptions in certain quarters that Mrs Hawa Koomson's Ministry was not delivering on its mandate to the Ghanaian populace

A visit to some rural Districts in the Eastern region such as the Upper and Lower West Akim, Suhum, Nsawam and Denkyembour MMDAs proven that the Ministry has either completed or started one or two projects under Development Initiatives.

The three ultra modern 10-Seater W.C constructed sighted by this reporter at various locations include the completed ones at Sadams, Newtown, and Sekyikrom all in the Denkyembour District.

The completed 10-Seater edifice attract the attention of residents who could not hide their feelings and admiration for its disability friendly architectural designed.

Sources close to this reporter indicated that the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives is slated to construct one thousand 10-Seater W.C with Mechanize boreholes and Solar Panels across the country which its currently undertaken

The Ministry will also provide thousand Solar powered mechanize pipe for towns and communities across the country.

Construction of Warehouses by the Ministry at most rural Districts and communities have also reached completion stages.

We will surely update our cherished readers on subsequent progress made as far as development Initiatives to improve quality of life project is concern