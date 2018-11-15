Japanese-Ghana School Wins Yosakoi Dance Festival 2018

This year's Japan Yosakoi festival ended on a graceful note at the Police Fitness centre,Accra over the weekend.The event,which marked the 17th edition of celebrations saw the Japanese-Ghana school emerge winners at the prestigious dance competition taking home attractive prizes from the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana His Excellency Tsutomo Himeno.

Among the other schools who competed at the event were St. Peter's Senior High School ,Nkwatia, St Roses senior High school, St Martins senior high school from Nsawam and Akwaaba Kindergarten kids also from Nsawam.

The rest includes St Paul Senior high school from Pepease in the Eastern Region,previous winners Mary Star of the Sea School based in Kasoa in the central region and debutants St Dominic's Catholic Senior High .

The colourful festival was interspersed with some wonderful hip hop dance rendition performed by Takanome Gome, a Japanese professional dancer alongside and Julia, a young talented hip hop dancer who hails from Japan with Ghanaian parentage.

A Japanese renowned artist/painter Goto also demonstrated his skills in art with a professional touch of paint work which symbolized unity and peace regardless of race and colour.

The Japan-Ghana Yosakoi festival has matured over the last few years with incredible insertion of novel artistes and a beauty of the Japanese culture.

This year's Japan week celebrations began over a week ago with the Judo and Karate demonstrations at the Accra sports stadium.

The Japan language contest was also held at the Mary star of the sea school,Kasoa earlier last week.