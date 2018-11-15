Health Minister Cuts Sod For Construction Of Bogoso District Hospital

As part of government's vision aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal deaths and providing citizens access to quality health facilities by the year 2030. The ministry of health has finalized financial obligations and it is of the hope that, by 2020 the district hospital in Bogoso will be completed.

Hon. Agyemang Manu, minister for health made the revelation at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-valley Municipality on Tuesday 13th, November, 2018 when he cut the sod for the construction of a turn-key ultramodern district hospital for the people of Bogoso to provide quality health care delivery.

The minister said building and expanding health facilities to make healthcare delivery more accessible in the country to achieve the universal health coverage is the utmost priority of the government and gave the assurance that government would continue to support the health sector to grow.

The 42 bed capacity project which is being executed by VAMED Engineering group, an Austrian firm is scheduled to be completed in eighteen months.

According to the regional manager for VAMED Ghana Mr. Juwan, the project when completed would be equipped with modern facilities and services such as Out-patient clinic, Dental clinic, Pharmacy, General administration, Theatre, Delivery rooms, Imaging room with x-ray ultra sound, In-patient services General ward Medical, surgical, pediatrics, maternity, Sterilization, Mortuary, laundry, Stores and kitchen.

He indicated that, maintenance and technical services for up 5 years will be provided and housing units for resident doctors and nurses would also be constructed to ensure that health personnel posted to work would not have accommodation problems. This He believes will contribute immensely to the health care needs of the people in the Municipality.

Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh, municipal chief executive for Prestea Huni-valley expressed his profound gratitude to the government and the Member of parliament Hon. Lawyer. Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi for the project. He also thanked the chiefs who were well represented from the municipality for making the ceremony possible “the people in the municipality will be happy and proud to have such an edifice”, he added.

The divisional chief of Bogoso-Kokoase, Nana Akwesi Sompreh II, commended President Akufo-Addo, Hon. Lawyer. Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi (MP) and Hon. Mozart Owuh (MCE) for this historic district hospital, he urged the contractors to keep to the job specifications and completion time and emphasized on the need for a comprehensive maintenance program for the facility to stand the test of time. He asked the people of Bogoso and wassaman to own the project when it is completed.

Hon.Mozart Owuh (MCE Prestea Huni-valley Municipal)

Nana Akwesi Sompreh II (Divisional Chief Of Bogoso)

Mr Juwan (Regional Manager VAMED Ghana)

Hon. Agyeman Manu (Health Minister)

Hon. Mozart Owuh (MCE)

Health Workers