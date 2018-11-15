Black Friday: Jumia Ghana Partners GhanaPost

Online retailer Jumia says it has partnered Ghana Post in order to extend its delivery services all across the nation for this year’s Jumia Black Friday.

Co-CEO of Jumia Ghana Kayode Adeyinka, said, through this partnership, Jumia now does deliveries across the country.

He said, “from our experience, we have increased our fleets and delivery stations in KNUST (Kumasi), Takoradi, Sunyani. Tamale and Cape coast to ensure customers get their goods on time.”

The Black Friday sale will run from 16th November to 7th December and Jumia promises to offer discounts as high as 80% on over 50,000 super deals.

Although the entire sale runs for three weeks, this year’s Jumia Black Fridays has four special Fridays on which more exclusive deals will be available.

Speaking at the official launch of the Jumia Black Friday, Co-CEO of Jumia E-commerce in Africa, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said with the level at which e-commerce is picking up, they are hopeful of many Ghanaians taking advantage of the shopping event.

Last year over 150, 00 items were delivered in Accra only and it is anticipated that more will be delivered this year.

Jumia Black Friday is however not limited to e-commerce alone but customers also have a great opportunity to enjoy huge discounts of up to 70% on hotels in Ghana as well as cheap flight deals and packages to Dubai, South Africa and Sao Tome.