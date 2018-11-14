The Chairman of the National Peace Council has expressed worry about how many leaders entrusted with responsibilities of the state, appear to be negligent and derelict in their duties.

Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante bemoaned how those in charge wait for things to go wrong before they act.

Commenting on the recent development about the lack of footbridges on the Madina-Adentan highway which has claimed lots of lives, he said it is better to be proactive than reactive as a country.

He said this at the climax of the 60th anniversary of the Church of Christ Spiritual Movement in Cape Coast recently.

Rev Prof Asante believes such developments could spell doom for the country if it is allowed to fester.

According to the National Peace Council Chairman, people who enjoy the taxpayers' money to elevate leadership in the country should inspire confidence in the people they serve to avert future occurrences.

"I feel people who have been entrusted with power and authority in the country should not go to sleep, but they must be on top of issues. Political leaders should not shirk their responsibilities...they must be up and doing to avoid dangers and disasters before actions are taken," he said.

He, however, urged the public to resort to civil means of getting their grievances addressed rather than destroying state properties.

"You are justified to draw government's attention to your plight but this should not lead to the destruction of national properties," he counselled.

Most Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante used the occasion to admonish Ghanaians especially those who visit men of God for spiritual directions to be mindful of those they visit.

According to him, the recent practice where 'men of God' give out lotto numbers and also engage in 'money doubling' for their church members is not a godly practice.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com |AI