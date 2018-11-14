70% of Ghana's problems 'Christian' – Peace Council Chair

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, is unhappy with the trend that seems to point the involvement of Christians in corrupt and negative acts.

Speaking at the climax of the 60th anniversary of the Church of Christ Spiritual Movement in Cape Coast, the Chairman of the Peace Council said the development is unfortunate and urged Christians to change in order for the country to develop.

“70 percent of the people in Ghana claim to be Christians but in spite of this fact, the police have a very hard time. 70% of the country's problems are Christian problems because we pay lip service. That's why we are where we are," he averred.

He is worried about the crime rate and related corrupt activities in the country but is certain that once Christians change their ways, things will improve.

Most Rev. Prof. Asante was, however, full of praise for the Church of Christ Spiritual Movement in the achievement of their 60th-anniversary milestone.

The National Peace Council Chairman also admonished Christians to be wary of pastors who preach about themselves.

For him, the gospel should be about Christ and not any other person, adding that many teachings and preachings in many churches do not reflect the real teachings of Christ.

"So many men of God preach themselves to the congregation. Trouble looms in our churches when we push Christ aside and put our ourselves at the center of things. We have not been called to preach ourselves but to preach Christ," he explained.

The National Apostolic head of the Church of Christ Spiritual Movement, Most Rev. Ing. Dr. Dan Markin on his part, appealed to Ghanaians to rally their resources and prayers behind government to move the country forward.

He was worried politics was fast dividing the Christian community in Ghana.

"Partisan politics is fast dividing Christians in Ghana. Christians in Ghana today are overly partisan. This has become the bane of our problem. They choose Party Politics first before God. Christians are choosing political parties over voices of God, a sad reality," he stated