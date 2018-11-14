“Forgive Alban Bagbin for he does not know what he’s doing.” - Omane Boamah

Dr. Omane Boamah has appealed to members of the Ghana Stammering Association (GSA) to forgive Mr. Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin notwithstanding his unguided statements.He further encouraged them to work diligently towards achieving their goals.

The former Communications Minister and Presidential Spokesperson for President Mahama made this passionate appeal when he addressed the GSA at the Balme Library, University of Ghana - Legon.

Others who spoke at the massively attended conference chaired by Dr. Nortey Dua included Mr. Rami Baitie a Consultant and a broadcaster, and Nana Akua Owusu, Speech and language therapist.

Hon Alban Sumani Bagbin received massive condemnation from recognized disability groups, Civil Society Organisations and Ghanaians across the country a few weeks ago when he made disparaging comments about Ex-president His Excellency John Dramani Mahama's appointees and placed emphasis on physical disability and age.

He was reported to have said that on his campaign tour in the Volta Region that Dr Edward Boama does not qualify to be a Communications Minister because he stammers with speech and the then Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs should not have been given the position because he is blind.

Ghanadatabase.com