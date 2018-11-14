YOU MUST SUFFER IN YOUTHFUL AGE TO GET WHAT YOU REQUIRE TOMORROW LESS YOU SUFFER IN YOUR OLD AGE FOR NOTHINGBy: ADAM BADARU ASKANDA
Stop wastage of tax payers’ money on boards of state agencies – Occupy Ghana
Pressure group, Occupy Ghana, has in a letter to the Finance Minister, asked government to put in place measures to check what it describes as “wrong practices” by boards of various state institutions.
One of the key practices the group wants the government to be vigilant about is the frequent travels by board members of state institutions.
The group also raised concerns about board “meetings that are called without agenda”, saying this practice only puts a drain on the public purse, as sitting allowances are paid board members after such meetings.
Occupy Ghana's call comes days after the Finance Minister approved a reviewed sitting allowance scheme for boards, councils and other bodies within the public sector.
Although the group sees this directive as an effective measure to check unnecessary spending , Occupy Ghana believes government can do more to protect the public purse.

By: Marian Ansah| citinewsroom.com| Ghana
