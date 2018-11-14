Stop wastage of tax payers’ money on boards of state agencies – Occupy Ghana

Pressure group, Occupy Ghana, has in a letter to the Finance Minister, asked government to put in place measures to check what it describes as “wrong practices” by boards of various state institutions.

One of the key practices the group wants the government to be vigilant about is the frequent travels by board members of state institutions.

The group also raised concerns about board “meetings that are called without agenda”, saying this practice only puts a drain on the public purse, as sitting allowances are paid board members after such meetings.

Occupy Ghana's call comes days after the Finance Minister approved a reviewed sitting allowance scheme for boards, councils and other bodies within the public sector.

Although the group sees this directive as an effective measure to check unnecessary spending , Occupy Ghana believes government can do more to protect the public purse.

Below is Occupy Ghana’s statement

The Honourable Minister

Ministry of Finance

Accra

Dear Sir,

RE: ALLOWANCES FOR BOARDS AND COUNCILS IN THE PUBLIC SERVICE OccupyGhana® has noted with delight and approval Government's directive to the Public Service through you, on the above-entitled matter, and dated 2nd November 2018, to streamline the basis for paying sitting allowances to members of state Boards, Authorities, Council, etc., and to ban the payment of monthly salaries/allowances to such persons. This ties in very much with our Press Statement dated 20th May 2018 that expressed deep concerns about such matters, and in which we called for the specific ban of such payments, among others. While we applaud this all-important step towards reining in unjustified payment of monies, we respectfully want to bring to your attention certain wrong practices engaged in by members of such Boards for several years and which, if not checked alongside your directive, would completely erode its essence and violate its spirit. First, with the primary aim of accumulating sitting allowances, certain Boards and Board Committees are known to meet several times in a month, even when the meetings are repetitive and meaningless. We are aware of Board and Board Committee meetings that are called without agenda, ostensibly just to review minutes of a previous meeting. Heads of such institutions and Board chairs have to be held responsible for unnecessary meetings and surcharged with any sitting allowances so paid. Second, some Board and Board Committee members have essentially become parallel structures to those existing in the entities, and insist on undertaking work that would ordinarily be undertaken by employees of the entities. Some insist on, for instance, touring facilities or educating the public around Ghana. Even worse are the scandalous and ridiculous travel budgets presented for approval. It leaves very little to the imagination the real reason behind such ventures. Third, you would have to take the additional step of cutting out expenses associated with the unfounded belief on the part of Board Members and members of Board Committees that they are entitled to training and conferences, especially abroad, at the expense of the tax payer. We believe that it is a person's already existing experience and knowledge that gets that person to serve on a Board or Board Committee. That knowledge and experience are not to be acquired after appointment and at the expense of the tax payer. Thus, paying for the cost of training, costs of airfares, hotel expenses and per diem should be a thing of the past. Boards and Board Committees do not need members who are there to line their pockets with undeserved allowances, enjoy paid travel and enhance their personal curriculum vitae. We reiterate a point we made in our Press Statement dated 20th May 2018 that no board member is entitled to monthly remuneration, an office, official accommodation, official vehicle, etc. To the extent that any such facilities have been, or are being, provided, they are unlawful. These are only some of the things that have to be checked as part of your directive, if it is not to be defeated on the ground. Yours, for God and Country,

OccupyGhana®

CC.

The Chief of Staff

Office of the President

Accra

The Chief Executive

State Enterprises Commission

Accra

By: Marian Ansah| citinewsroom.com| GhanaFollow @EfeAnsah