NSS Holds Orientation For New Service Personnel At Nsawkaw

Mr. Oppong speaking at the programme.

Tain District Secretariat of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has organized an orientation programme for the 2018/2019 batch of National service personnel in the district at Nsawkaw in the Brong Ahafo region.

The objective of the programme was to sensitize service personnel on work ethics and the importance of doing national service.

Speaking at the programme, the Acting District Director of the National Service Scheme, Mr. Oppong Tuah Barimayena called on service personnel to adhere to laid-down rules and regulations and submit to their superiors at their various workplaces so as to learn and tap from their experiences.

He also urged them to adopt good work ethics and seize the opportunity to be very proactive and industrious in their various roles and to also take their work seriously as it marked their journey into the world of work.

Section of the Service Personnel

On the submission of the monthly duty form, Mr. Opoong Tuah Barimayena said, service personnel should fill and submit a monthly duty form to the NSS Secretariat before the 15th of every month and that all completed forms should be endorsed by various heads of institutions with official stamp.

He also warned that payment of service allowance would be based strictly on the submission of the duty forms and that any service personnel who failed to submit the forms after the deadline would have to forego his or her allowance for the said month.