Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly Receives Two Vehicles From Gov’t

Hon. Edward Owusu Presenting Keys To One Of The Vehhicles To The Municipal Coordinating Director

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has taken delivery of 2 brand new pick-up vehicles at a ceremony in Atebubu.

The central administration of the assembly received a Nissan Hardbody provided by central government while a Toyota Hilux provided by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in conjunction with the Rural Enterprise Programme went to the Business Resource Centre.

Making the presentation, the Municipal Chief Executive Hon Edward Owusu said the donation of the Nissan vehicle is aimed at facilitating transportation at the assembly and urged staff to work harder to justify the investment made in the assembly by government.

On the Business Resource Centre, the MCE said the donation of the vehicle amplifies President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s desire not only to give the outfit a face-lift but to improve its capacity to offer business advice to the youth as a way of accelerating job creation.

He mentioned a one storey office complex for the center under construction in Atebubu adding that this will improve the capacity of the center to provide better services to clients.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the assembly, the Municipal Coordinating Director Hajia Fati Saaka promised that the vehicles will be put to the best possible use for the benefit of the entire municipality.

Present was the municipal head of the Business Resource Center Mr. Isaac Oppong.