Ghana affirms commitment to liberal airspace in Yamoussoukro Decision Day
Ghana has reaffirmed commitment to a continental plan to liberalise Africa's air transport market.
This continental plan was hatched in Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast on November 14, 1998.
The decision taken by African ministers on that day has become known as the Yamoussoukro Decision Day.
