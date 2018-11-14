‘We’ll surcharge KNUST students for damages’ – NAPO

Students whose actions led to the massive destruction of properties at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), would have to brace themselves to bear the full cost of the damages.

Minister of Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has disclosed.

Last October, properties estimated at Ghc 1.6 million were destroyed at KNUST following management-student tensions that led to violent protests.

The school was shut down indefinitely with its governing council dissolved.

The school will however now reopen on Friday, November 16 for full academic work to resume.

Swearing into office a new governing council for KNUST, the Education Minister was convinced that it is only appropriate for the student front to be held responsible for the damages within the remits of the law.

“The Students' Representative Council (SRC) must own up to, and be prepared for the consequences of their actions because of the level of destruction. Individually, all found culpable must face the rigours of the law.”

Introspection by management

The Education Minister also tasked authorities and the newly reconstituted governing council of the university to conduct thorough investigations to ensure that the perpetrators of the mayhem are severely dealt with.

“Management must also do an introspection of how they got it so wrong, leading to this carnage, and be prepared to own up to their responsibilities. I entreat you to support the Chancellor in his efforts to get to the bottom of the issues in order for appropriate sanctions to apply.”

Government assures of law and order

Dr. Opoku Prempeh further mentioned that government had taken notice of the development and will take pragmatic measures to avert future occurrences.

“On its part, government has learnt lessons from this episode and wishes to assure the university community that its interest is to ensure law, order and security to enhance teaching and learning in this community. It is the expectation of government that you, as governing council, will take a strong lead and direct an examination of this relationship, identify the issues and provide recommendations on the way forward on preventing similar situations in the future.”

Some of the damaged properties

KNUST protest a necessary evil; we won't pay for damages – SRC Executive

An executive of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), believes the violent protest in the school was the only way to drum home their concerns.

According to the executive who spoke on condition of anonymity, no alternative action would have compelled the management to put an end to its abuse to students.

“For some time, management run the school without giving credence to students' leadership. They disregard us in a way and we are just disgruntled. So what happened yesterday was a necessary evil. Let us admit that.”

The executive also absolved the students from any blame for the acts of vandalism adding that the student front will not bear any cost for the destruction .

“If there are any damages the student representative front is not going to pick up or absorb any such cost. It is not our responsibility for causing any damage.”

Damage from KNUST violent protest estimated at Ghc1.6 m

Damages caused during the violent protest by students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), is estimated at 1.6 million Ghana cedis.

This was according to authorities of the school, who also indicated that the cost excludes items that were stolen during the violent protest.

The revelation came on the back of a visit to the school by the Chancellor of the University, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The University Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah, said it is still unclear who will bear the cost of the damages until investigations into the incident are completed.

“The damage cost has been assessed and it is in the region of about 1.6 to 1.7 million cedis, and if we use the old currency it is about 16 to 17 billion Ghana cedis. This excludes items that were stolen in our offices. Both private and public property.The assessment done was on the facility that were destroyed, the CCTV cameras, vehicles, glasses that were smashed. These are the items that were destroyed.”

Background

Last month, a protest by students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology [KNUST] against the school's authorities over what they described as an unfair treatment turned violent.

The students resorted to vandalizing school properties and literally anything they laid their hands on.

Some cars parked on campus were also damaged. A number of lecturers of the University also had their cars on campus vandalized.

