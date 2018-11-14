Inlaks, Temenos Wins Core Banking Application (CBA) Project in Cameroon

Leading system integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks, and banking software company, Temenos recently secured a Temenos deal in a Francophone country, Afriland First Bank Cameroon.

The bank will power its digital transformation journey using Temenos T24 Core Banking as well as a host of additional solutions including, Temenos’ Front Office Suite, Analytics & Reporting, Payments Solution, Risk & Compliance and Islamic banking capabilities.

The project will be implemented in seven countries comprising Cameroun, Côte d’Ivoire, São Tomé and Príncipe, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, South Sudan and Guinea at its first phase.

Inlaks will implement the Temenos software which will enable the bank introduce new products and services more quickly, support its growth ambitions and continue to pursue its vision to become the most innovative bank in Africa.

The bank will also be able to offer market-leading services to its customers through enhanced digital channels.

Managing Director of Africa Operations of Inlaks, Femi Adeoti said they are delighted to partner with Temenos in executing this landmark deal which will see Temenos T24 replacing an entrenched core banking application in Francophone countries across Africa.

Inlaks in the past had implemented a similar project in six countries of the West Africa Monetary Institute comprising Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The project was an African Development Bank (ADB) sponsored project in collaboration with West African Monetary Institute (WAMI).