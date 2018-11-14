MTN Wins CSR Company of the Year the 3rd Time

MTN Ghana Foundation has been adjudged the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year 2018 at the 8th Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, GHACEA.

At the same event, MTN Ghana Foundation also won the CSR Telecom of the year and CSR Award for Health making it a total of three awards for the night.

The awards were in recognition of the transformational CSR initiatives that have been implemented by MTN Ghana to promote social change and positively impact lives in the country.

The ceremony which was organized by the Centre for CSR, West Africa is the only CSR Award scheme that is focused solely on how businesses respond to their internal and external stakeholders, environment and society at large.

Commenting on the awards, Acting Corporate Service Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Pala Asiedu Ofori said, she is excited that the Foundation has received these awards.

She noted that the awards attest to the fact that, the investments being made by MTN Ghana Foundation are indeed impacting communities across Ghana.

Mrs. Asiedu Ofori added that MTN Ghana Foundation will continue to brighten the lives of the people within our communities through the implementation of sustainable projects.

She dedicated the award to Board members of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Management and staff of MTN, and also to all MTN Foundation beneficiaries across the country.

Since its establishment in 2007, the MTN Ghana Foundation has invested and implemented over 142 major projects in the areas of Education, Health and Economic Empowerment which are impacting an estimated four million directly and indirectly. In all the MTN Ghana Foundation has instituted 80 educational projects, 52 health projects and 10 economic empowerment projects at total cost of 32 Million.

This year the MTN Ghana Foundation commissioned 40 bed maternity block for the Tema General Hospital, It also offered scholarships to 100 tertiary students under the Bright Scholarship Scheme.

The MTN Ghana Foundation has been recognized by many organisations for its contributions to sustainable and impactful projects across Ghana. The Foundation received the overall CSR Company of the Year 2015 and 2016 by Ghana CSR Excellence Awards (GHACEA). The MTN Ghana Foundation also won awards such as 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and CSR Program of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards (HoSA) Scheme.

The 8th Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, GHACEA, was organized by the Centre for CSR, West Africa in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries and with support from the Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Japan International Cooperation Agency and Plan International.

The GHACEA seeks to promote the culture of social responsibility and sustainability among corporate organizations, practitioners and their stakeholders including society at large. The GHACEA pushes organizations to invest in socially beneficial projects and initiatives.