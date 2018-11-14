AirtelTigo announces completion of nationwide network integration, upgrades

The CEO for AirtelTigo has announced that the country’s second-largest telecommunications operator has successfully completed its nationwide network integration and major upgrades.

Excited Mitwa Ng’ambi said “this marks the beginning of a new chapter for AirtelTigo, where we aim to deliver innovative solutions and an even greater experience for customers across all our touch points,” she told employees.

Her comments come at a time when AirtelTigo is marking its historic one-year anniversary this month with a long-term strategy to pursue growth, innovation and transforming lives in communities.

In a message to employees, she commended the staff for their professionalism, expertise and determination during the integration period.

“I commend you all for your contribution to our organization and I’m proud of you for being part of the first telecommunications merger in Ghana.

“You have made history and reflecting on the past year comes to mind the significant role you have played for us to achieve our key milestones,” said Mrs Ng’ambi said.

Through the one big network, customers stand to benefit from a wider network coverage and improved internet speeds, backed with affordable and innovative offers.

The company will also provide businesses with solutions to accelerate digital transformation and growth.

Mrs Ng’ambi pointed out that the company has a line-up of activities to celebrate the anniversary by showing its appreciation to its staff, customers and other stakeholders for their contribution in the journey thus far.

She expressed the company’s gratitude to all stakeholders for their support, patience and understanding throughout the network upgrade process.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI