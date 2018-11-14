GLICO Life champions customer satisfaction

GLICO LIFE, a major life insurance company in Ghana, has embarked on a nationwide training for its Customer Service Assistants (CSAs).

The two-day training was a precursor to the company’s annual Customer Service Month celebrations held every November.

With a focus on giving customers the best of service, the company has set aside November to celebrate and appreciate its customers.

Aside from enhancing their knowledge and skills on products features, operational processes, claims administration and techniques in handling customers using emotional intelligence, the CSAs were presented with a compilation and analysis of customer feedbacks gathered in the course of the year.

Each month, GLICO conducts customer service surveys among its policyholders and these insights are fed into day-to-day operational processes to deliver better value for customers.

To the CSAs, getting insights into customer feedback on their service delivery was a booster to live the values of professionalism and customer excellence as enshrined in GLICO’s core values.

The Group Head, Corporate Affairs & Marketing, Nana Efua Rockson who champions customer service delivery at GLICO and part of the training said “Customer service delivery for us is about making our policyholders satisfied with their policies.

“This requires empowered front-end staff who are abreast with the operations and processes of the business to deliver prompt service.”

She continued that in a technologically driven workplace, continuous improvements and innovations are the best way to deliver better services.

“I am happy that the two-day training has achieved that objective. Our CSAs are going back reinvigorated and poised to deliver professional and seamless customer experiences nationwide as we forge ahead as an organization to improve continuously on our service delivery”.

GLICO LIFE commenced operations as a specialist life insurance company. Over the past 31 years, it has operated with high professional standards to build a trusted brand.

GLICO LIFE is currently one of the top five life insurance companies in the country, delivering value-added solutions to its customers.

