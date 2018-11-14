Emirates Expands Its Partnership With Uber To Offer More Customers A Seamless Travel Journey

Exceptional customer demand drives expansion of partnership to include Emirates passengers travelling from North and South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Far East Asia into Dubai

Customers booked on Emirates Economy Class Flex Plus and Economy Class Flex fares can use the special Uber promotion code from and to Dubai International Airport

Accra, Ghana - 14 November, 2018: Emirates has expanded its exclusive global partnership with Uber based on outstanding customer feedback for an end-to-end travel experience. Passengers travelling on Emirates Economy Flex Plus and Emirates Economy Flex fares from more than 20 global destinations can now avail special discounted airport rides from and to Dubai International Airport.

The offer allows Emirates passengers travelling from Los Angeles, Houston, Washington, Chicago and New York in the United States; Amman in Jordan; Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria; Accra in Ghana; Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi in Pakistan; Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil; Tokyo and Osaka in Japan; and Bologna, Rome, Milan and Venice in Italy, to redeem discounted rides on Uber when travelling to Dubai. The offer is valid for booking and travel from now until 10 December 2018.*

Passengers can enjoy seamless airport transfers in conjunction with Uber and get around town for less when flying with Emirates. Economy Flex Plus travellers can avail two free rides from and to Dubai International Airport from anywhere in Dubai up to the value of AED 120 per trip (or enter equivalent market currency), while Economy Flex passengers will get 50% off two rides, from and to Dubai International Airport to anywhere in Dubai up to the value of AED 60 per trip (or enter equivalent market currency). Passengers can avail the special offers by booking via the Emirates website during the promotional period.*

The Uber promotion code offer is currently also available for passengers visiting Dubai from Australia, South Africa, Egypt, France and Saudi Arabia, until 10 December 2018.*

Thierry Antinori, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates, said: “We have seen very good results with this partnership and are pleased to expand our offer with Uber to even more Emirates customers across North and South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Far East. We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our customer experience from end to end and we remain committed to offering passengers traveling to and through Dubai exceptional services, greater convenience and a seamless customer journey.”

Brooks Entwistle, Uber's Chief International Business Officer commented: "We are excited to have seen thousands of passengers benefit from this partnership with Emirates, and to extend it for more from around the world to enjoy a seamless fly-and-ride experience. We share a global footprint with Emirates, serving millions of customers in hundreds of cities around the world, and a commitment to creating opportunities for people to experience more of the world around them with the help of world class customer service and cutting-edge technology."

Dubai is the ideal stop-over and holiday destination that has something for everyone. Visitors travelling to and through Dubai can explore the vibrant city and its many offerings, including year-round sunshine, iconic buildings, world-class shopping and the finest restaurants.

Emirates passengers travelling in Economy Class will benefit from a generous baggage allowance of up to 30kg. Customers will also enjoy the airline’s award winning in-flight entertainment system with up to 3,500 channels, up to 20MB complimentary Wi-Fi, and regionally inspired meals on-board.*

*The offer is valid for both existing and new Uber users

* Terms and conditions apply