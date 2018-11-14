Asempa Budget Was Bad, Cost Of Doing Business Very High - Workers

File Photo

The Ghana Federation of Labour and other Labour unions have bemoaned living conditions in the country despite the excitement that heralded the 2018 budget nicknamed ‘Asempa budget’ by the government.

“This year has not been too good despite the Asempa budget. This year Things are bad and we must say it as it is . The cost of doing business in this country is very high. Looking at what is happening in this country, if God does not descend, these politicians will kill us.

“We have been promises 1D:1F among others. Where are the factories? I can’t see any factory anywhere,” general secretary of the Federation of Labour Abraham Koomson told Morning Starr ahead of Thursday’s budget presentation by the Finance minister.

On their part, the Food and Beverages association says the economy has been unfriendly to business despite the economic boom rhetoric by the government.

“This year has been very rough. Certain policies were introduced and it affected us more. The 3% flat rate that was introduced affected our businesses largely. Government has introduced additional policies and this is forcing us to increase prices of our goods. When we increase prices, we are affected as it takes us out of competition.

We are at a loss as to whether the new policies introduced by government are promoting businesses or collapsing them. As a Ghanaian, I will like the Finance Minister to touch on strategies that will ensure prices of goods are services decrease” general secretary of the association Samuel Ato Aggrey said.

He revealed however that government intervened to stop some planned layoffs in the sector.

Source: Starrfmonline