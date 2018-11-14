Ebola Hits Uganda And Sudan Just As I Said

Dr. Ruth Jana Aceng: Uganda’s health ministry has spoken out on reports of an Ebola outbreak in Rukungiri district, days after two patients succumbed to an Ebola-like-disease.

The current birth of modern technology is the biggest advantage for everyone to be conscious of what is going on around us. This is the best way to get prepared to fight any threat, whether terrorism or diseases such as Ebola.

In most of my articles about Ebola on ModernGhana news site, I warned that Ebola will soon hit Uganda and Sudan, and surely it has happened.

On Tuesday, junior health minister in charge of health care, Joyce Moriku, presented a statement on the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and the government’s preparedness to handle any outbreaks in the country.

“As of today, November 13, 2018,” said minister Moriku. “There is no confirmed case of Ebola in Uganda.” But on the 4th of November 2018 within an official document, it is stated that within Niakybale Hospital Tumuhereze Wallen, age 23, died with all symptoms of Ebola.

On November 10, a blood sample was taken from the Victim and sent to Kampala Government laboratory.

The Kampala laboratory confirmed that the patient died of Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (Ebola).

Also on November 10, another patient, Babukika Steven, age 56, from Rwakatera Village, was also admitted to the same hospital and died with all symptoms of Ebola. He died the same day waiting for health officials to bury him.

I warned the Ugandan Government already in May 2018, why the country will be hit by Ebola and explained the real cause of the epidemic which will soon be a pandemic and on November 10, 2018, it has been confirmed that a suspected Ebola virus disease alert was reported in Yei River State. The patient later died and an investigation is ongoing.

Reference on ModernGhana news site.

https://www.modernghana.com/.../what-the-bugandan...

https://www.modernghana.com/.../why-it-is-likely-that...

https://www.modernghana.com/.../the-corrupt-kabila-and...

https://www.modernghana.com/.../why-a-perfect-ebola-storm...

https://www.modernghana.com/.../total-failure-of-health...

https://www.modernghana.com/.../why-africa-faces-the...

African leaders must never take the threat of Ebola as a joke whether you are far or near because the entire Africa’s economy or infrastructure will sink to its knees because of the Ebola epidemic.