A Letter To His Excellency The President Of The Republic Through The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Kwahu-Abetifi dehye kronkron now turned Effutu soldier brings you greetings from U.E.W. Your son “Lecturer In Service” is doing his best to impact in the jurisdiction he finds himself. Collaborating with a colleague lecturer Mr. Samuel Arko Mensah, we staged a huge play “The Fall of Kumbi” and yet to stage “Death and the Kings Horseman” on Thursday 15th - 17th November 2018.

I must commend Government through Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin and the Municipality for their support. It was indeed an honour when the Dean of Students Affairs Dr. Ernest Kwesi Amponsah whom you delegated Prof. Gyan Baffour as your representative during his PhD graduation and the Head of Department, Dr. Samuel Yirenkyi whom you personally gave a hand shake of honor at his PhD graduation, gave us the opportunity to show our worth and direct these grandeur production.

Last weekend the second track of the most daring intervention (the second batch (gold) of the Double Track went to school to also have a taste of the Secondary Education. A policy which the living and generation unborn will forever be grateful to you for such a bold step taken. I remember on one of the campaign trails (2012) in Winneba, the Member of Parliament for Effutu then a candidate for the New Patriotic Party was posed a question by a student at the Amu theatre where these same plays got life, “How will your government implement Free S.H.S when given the nod, since we don’t have money as a nation”? and his reply which I remember so well was; “Nana Addo wants to push government appointees to a tight corner, value for money projects so that the money will be used to support such an intervention”, Our eyes have seen so my grateful heart, the heart of the people can only say “Ayekoo His Excellency Nana Addo show boy.”

“Nkyirima da waase”.

Pardon me for my long winded way of getting to the core of my message. It seems some Headmasters want to jeopardize your efforts by maliciously finding ways to extort monies from parents through P.T.A which although packaged as free contribution but rather take attendance of the contribution. So what happens to the “poor” man who is not able to contribute to the P.T.A demand and is unable to write his or her ward’s name in the register?

My minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, I wish we set monitoring teams across the senior secondary schools to put a check on these things intended at destroying this policy for all. Let me end here since I need to get back to duty.

Cheers and more life to you His Excellency. Nana Wonkwa so.

Nana Godfred Makaa Maka

(Lecturer In Service)