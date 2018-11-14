Rigworld Supports Adeiso Community To Build Church 

Rigworld, a Ghanaian owned oil and gas company has come to the aid of Asuotwene, a Community in the Adeiso District of the Eastern Region to build a place of worship for community members.

The 500-seater capacity building which is called Trinity Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) was built to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Church which has become a place of reforming members and imbibing good values useful for the community and national development.

Rigworld which was founded in 2011 to provide a comprehensive range of solutions for the oil and gas industry; manpower, logistics, equipment sales and rentals undertook the project as part of its objective to contribute actively to meet the desires of communities as underpinned with their corporate social responsibility initiatives in the country.

In appreciating the efforts of Rigworld, the Church and community during the 90th anniversary of the congregation presented a citation to honour Rigworld for their great impact towards the construction of the church building.

Portions of the citation read, "Even in the face of harsh economic conditions and tight corporate budget, you lived up to your promise to give members of the congregation a befitting place of worship. By this gesture, you did not only give us a big place of worship but also shortened a journey of over ten years to three years and uplifting the image of the congregation, both physically and spiritually."

It further said "For your immense support of God's work, the Trinity Congregation-Asuotwene of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana honours you with this citation as a symbol of our deepest appreciation for living up to your promise.”