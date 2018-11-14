Prof Kwesi Yankah, Kwamena Duncan Fight Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr Over Mobile ICT Van For Pupils

Pupils of Duakwa Presby Primary School in the Agona East Constituency, have been stopped from using the mobile ICT van, under order from above without any reason.

This has denied the pupils of the opportunity to learn the ICT subject, leaving the entire area wondering what could have gone wrong.

According to the Member of Parliament, Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, the Mobile ICT Van had been at the disposal of the schools in the area, rotating from school to school according to Timetable schedule prepared by the teachers.

However, at Duakwa Presby School on Wednesday, November 7, the Mobile ICT Van was stopped by the District Education Director, Mrs Vida Amoah of the area under instructions from above.

She was reported to have warned all heads of schools against allowing the use of the Mobile ICT Van in their school, failure to comply to result in punishment and demotion.

Tension is brewing in the area as the community leaders gather to express their displeasure at the action. They are accusing the Deputy Education Minister, Professor Kwesi Yankah, for being the architect behind it as he intends to contest the MP post on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in the Agona East constituency.

They also cited the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Duncan as part of the ploy to stop the mobile van from operating to aid the NPP’s chances.

The Mobile ICT Van, an initiative of the Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, was acquired and equipped with computers to aid the teaching of ICT in the various schools in her constituency.

Meanwhile, Hon Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr has turned the Education Director and Professor Kwesi Yankah, Deputy Education Minister, into a mountain of ridicule on Neat FM over deliberate attempts to prevent the computer-aided mobile van from moving from school to school in the Agona East Constituency.

Stopping this greater initiative which has extensively helped improve ICT skills of children since 2016, could only be seen as a political agenda aimed at the MP of the area.