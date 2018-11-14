Minority Demands Proof Of Constructed 270 Dams

Honorable A.B.A Fusseini

The Minority in Parliament has challenged government and the Special Development and Initiative Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson to provide proof over 270 dams they have claimed to have constructed.

Special Development Initiative Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson at a Media briefing yesterday on the progress of work on the dams stressed that over 200 dams will be ready for use by communities in the Northern part of the country very before the end of this year or early next year.

But in a response to those pronouncements, Minority Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu A.B.A Fusseini has emphasized that there is no proof of any constructed dams in the Northern Region. A.B.A Fusseini who is the leader of the Northern Caucus disclosed that there is not even proof of dugouts in his constituency to suggest the construction of dams. He has therefore demanded from Mavis Hawa Koomson to immediately provide proof of the over 270 dams to substantiate her claims.

“If you just tell us 270 dams where are the 270 dams? In my constituency there is not a single dugout, not even a dam. There is not a single dugout in my constituency not to even talk of a dam”, the MP said in an interaction with the media yesterday.

Honorable A.B.A Fusseini continued “Am challenging the figure and even the principle itself, the construction of the dam itself. Where have they been constructed? Where? They should tell us. They have been lying to the good people of this country and it has been proven that they incapable of fulfilling’s that promise.

Meanwhile Special Development Initiative Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson has also urged the Minority to contact her for proof of the constructed dams. According to her, she has pictures and names of communities where the dams are being constructed.

“I told him if he wants to know where the dams are he should contact me. He should call me and I will take him there. I will just show him the pictures and the names of the villages are there. As I mentioned earlier on 270 dams are currently being constructed in each of the constituencies across the three regions of the Northern Region”, she said.

Government’s decision to construct the dams is to fulfil the “One Village One Dam” campaign promise during the run-up to the 2016 elections.