Chief Of Staff Confident About SDG Targets

The government has reiterated its commitment to the achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by assuring that national budgets will continue to be planned with the goals in mind.

This is part of efforts towards meeting the 2030 deadline set for achieving all the 17 goals.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said the government has fully localized the SDGs by integrating the goals in the coordinated programme for economic and social development policies.

“Beyond that, crucially, we have ensured that our national budgets are prepared in line with the SDGs and the resources are aligned to SDG priorities,” she added at a Royal Dialogue on SDGs at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday.

She also noted that the government has signed onto the national review process and will be reporting on progress made to the global committee in June 2019 at the United Nations.

The dialogue, under the patronage of the Asantehene, was the Kumasi declaration of the SDGs, held in honour of the late Kofi Annan.

The Asantehene said traditional leaders also needed to take more of an interest in the implementation of the SDGs.

He stressed that the welfare of the people is the prime responsibility of traditional leaders.

“It is crucial that all stakeholders come on board; government, traditional leaders, the private sector, civil society organsations and members of academia… We cannot look on as our people suffer in poverty and in hunger and from diseases. We, therefore, have to take a great interest in this agenda.”

The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 global goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.