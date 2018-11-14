Ashanti Region To Receive Its Share Of Insecticide Treated Nets

Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has set Thursday, 15th to Wednesday, 21st November, 2018, for the distribution of Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLINs).

The Directorate said households which have not gone through the registration process will not receive the nets.

A total of number 3,674,680 nets have been allocated to be distributed to 1,630,999 households who have registered under the program.

The registration and distribution of the LLINs are part of measures by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), to reduce malaria cases in the country.

Addressing journalists in Kumasi to announce the distribution criteria, Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, said designated points will be created in communities within the region to distribute the nets to households which have registered.

He entreated households which will receive the nets to adhere to the precautions before going ahead to use them.

“As at now, we have been able to reduce the burden of malaria in the country from 45% of OPD cases to about 30%, but we still have a long way to. We want to reduce it more, to at least below 10%”, he said.

Dr. Tenkorang urged households which will receive the nets not to dump them in their homes, but use them as prescribed.