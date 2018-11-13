Opuni Fertilizer Case: Heated Debate Over Duration Of Fertilizer Test Period

There was back and forth banter during the hearing of the case involving the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Opuni, over the number of months used in the testing of the Lithovit Foliar fertiliser.

According to one of the defence lawyers, Samuel Cudjoe, who was cross-examining a scientist with the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana, (CRIG), Dr. Alfred Arthur, who conducted the test, said, per the breakdown given by the latter, he used five months.

The scientist, however, insisted that he did not use five months for raising and experimenting with the seedlings, but six months.

He further explained that he used mid-July to September in raising the seedlings, and a period of three months to do the nursery work. However, he said both periods were two different works which cannot be summed up like the lawyer was insisting.

He said: “My Lord, the raising of seedlings began by late July, so by September they were two months old, that is when the first data and treatment application were done.”

“I am putting it to you that two months plus three months gives you five months, and any other addition to make it six months is an abuse of mathematics.”

Dr. Arthur: No that is not correct in terms of raising cocoa seedlings.

Dr. Arthur, during yesterday's cross-examination by Samuel Cudjoe, also insisted that he was called back from a trip to produce the test report on the Litovit Foliar fertiliser.

According to him, the then Executive Director of CRIG, Dr. Franklin Amoah, called him to submit the report although he was away on a trip.

The lawyer then said Dr. Arthur was being untruthful to the court when he said that Dr. A.A. Afrifa called him for the report, because he readily submitted it after his examination, not because he was called. He explained that, on January 12, 2018, at CRIG, one of the investigators in the case from the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) called Nana Oppong asked him about how the report on the test on the lithovit was given to Mr. A.A. Afrifa, and he explained to him how he was called back from a trip to submit it.

The former COCOBOD CEO and CEO of Agricult Ghana Limited, Seidu Agongo, are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretence, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by a public officer, and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have pleaded not guilty and granted GH¢300,000 each self-recognisance bail by the court.

Below are excerpts of the cross-examination.

In fact, you have other soil scientists in you division (Soil Science Division, one of whom is Jerome Dugbatey? Yes my Lord. I believe you know Jerome Dugbatey was employed by CRIG? Yes. Dr., in your statement which you gave several to the police, and also in court you stated in the statement that you sprayed the two-month-old cocoa seedling or trees or plants for three consecutive months, isn't it? They were sprayed on two months old cocoa seedlings for three consecutive months. In fact, you added that after this, that was the end of the end of your experiment or test? That was the end of the experiment of application and not the trial application.

Q.You said the period of testing the fertiliser in the nursery usually takes 4 to 6 months?

Yes. Take a look at exhibit 'A' it is a letter dated 13 May 2013 on the testing of Lithovit. Mr Afrifa never told you to go for the Lithovit as you claimed he did? No my lord, he told me to go for it.

Q.He gave you the lithovit and you never brought it back to him as you claim.