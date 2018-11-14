Atebubu-Amantin Assembly Commended

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, has commended the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly for using internally generated funds to execute a number of projects in the municipality.

The Minister said this when he addressed staff of the assembly as part of his three-day tour of the eastern parts of the region, which also took him to the Pru East, Pru West, Sene East and West districts.

Mr. Opoku Bobie said the assembly's decision to apply eighty percent of its internally generated funds to development projects instead of recurrent expenditure, represents a model worthy of emulation by other assemblies in the region.

He made specific reference to a 40-bed female ward at the Atebubu Government Hospital and a street lighting project, adding that relatively better resourced assemblies have not been able to achieve that.

He urged the staff to be disciplined and firm in their dealings, and asked them to shun partisan politics in the performance of their duties.

The Minister also urged all to strive towards the attainment of the Bono East Region, adding that this would ensure the rapid development of the area.

The staff had the opportunity to put before the Minister a couple of challenges facing them, amongst which was the deplorable nature of the main assembly block.

The Deputy Regional Minister, Mr. Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin Constituency, Mr. Kofi Amoakohene, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Edward Owusu, and the Municipal Coordinating Director, Hajia Fati Saaka, were present at the meeting.