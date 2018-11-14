Sanitation Day Marked In Tain District



The Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of the Tain District Assembly and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management company, have organised a clean-up exercise at Nsawkaw to mark National Sanitation Day.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service, officials of the Assembly, Ghana Health Service, the traditional council and the general public participated in the exercise, which commenced around 6.00 am on Saturday.

They distilled drains and gutters, swept the principal streets, lorry park and market centers. The rubbish collected were emptied into waste bins and transported to final disposable sites.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, gave the assurance that the exercise would be organised every month to improve sanitation in the area, and appealed to the residents to avoid dumping refuse into drains.

She urged the residents to continue to clean their surroundings even after the exercise, since the sanitation officers would start summoning culprits to court soon.

The District Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Marvin Boateng, commended the people for their massive turn-up for the exercise, and tasked the residents to adopt good sanitary practices to prevent the outbreak of diseases in the district.