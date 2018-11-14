Ghana Needs A Calibre Of Leaders Who Value 'Honesty, Integrity’

Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says grooming leaders who have value for honesty, integrity and respect for other's positions is the only true way to find leaders who will move the country to a point of sustainable development.

According to him, the true role of leaders in all facets of life ought to consistently engage with all stakeholders in finding accommodation for each other's position.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made this known while speaking on the topic: “Students leaders as pioneers of sustainable development”, at the University of Cape Coast over the weekend.

In his view, a leader who operates for parochial interests would not be successful in the sustainable development exercise.

“A leader who operates without regard to the interests of other stakeholders will not be successful in this enterprise,” he stated.

He noted that the model of student leaders seen over the years has been the model of the one who champions a cause, the agitator and the one who caused to oppose policies.

Mr Nkrumah observed that the model of the leader who was focussed on building consensus and finding middle ground between entrenched positions was hardly highlighted.

“The consequence is that we are showcasing to the successive generations that leadership is about 'Aluta', no compromise, no middle ground,” he added.

The effect, in the near future, he said, was that we would soon have an ungovernable society if we continued churning out these kinds of leaders.

In the minister's view, unfettered insistence on one position would often lead to conflict, adding that desire to use force to achieve an end often means some part of the ecosystem would be negatively affected.

The only way to avoid this, he said, was to groom more of the kind of leaders we needed and therefore congratulated the SRC for the summit.

The minister stated that he benefited from such platforms during his undergraduate days when he studied a Bachelor of Commerce programme.

The 2018 UCC SRC leadership summit was under the theme; “The Role of Students Leaders in Nation Building”.