Road Crashes Becoming Rampant In Ashanti Region

STATISTICS SHOW that reported cases of road accidents have increased in the Ashanti Region this year as compared to that of last year, the Ashanti Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Supt. Frank Aborakwa, has disclosed.

He has expressed gross concern over the appalling development. He said the number of crashes on the road in the region had shot up significantly despite efforts by the police and other stakeholders to curb road accidents.

Speaking on radio, the MTTD Commander, who could not readily give the statistics, said nobody is happy about the increasing cases of road crashes.

Chief Supt Aborakwa said “the statistics about road crashes are not good and it is unfortunate that I don't have the exact figures now to share with the public”.

According to him, several precious souls had been lost and many innocent people have also suffered life-threatening injuries through accidents on the road.

He said the police and other stakeholders had done their best possible, including educational programmes, to curb road accidents, but accidents are still increasing.

Without mincing words, he attributed the situation to negligence on the part of drivers, most of whom drive haphazardly and carelessly.

According to him, even though bad road network and other factors usually cause road accidents, negligence by drivers remains the number one cause of accidents.

Chief Supt Aborakwa said the police were putting in place new plans and mechanisms to help avert road crashes during the upcoming yuletide festivities.

According to him, the Accident Prevention Squad and other units of the Ghana Police Service would be in full action to help prevent accidents during Christmas.

The police capo indicated that his outfit would critically check speeding, drunk-driving and other bad acts committed by some undisciplined drivers on the road.