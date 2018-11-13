modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Politics

Galamsey To Be Regulated Under Next John Mahama Presidency

Johnmahama.org
Galamsey To Be Regulated Under Next John Mahama Presidency

Former President John Dramani Mahama is promising to ensure the regulation of the artisanal small-scale mining sector in order to provide sustainable employment for the youth.

He says this will ensure that artisanal mining is environmentally friendly to the country’s water bodies, among others.

Addressing separate meetings of mining communities in the Upper Denkyira East and West constituencies in the Central Region as well as Obuasi East and Obuasi West constituencies in the Ashanti Region on Monday, Mr. Mahama said his government resorted to new ways of tackling the galamsey problem when it became clear that using the military to clamp down on them was not going to provide a long-term solution.

He added that his government, therefore, considered a new legal regime for addressing the issue.

“But the current government is promising a new policy and we are hoping that they implement it to allow small-scale miners to start working immediately. If not, the NDC government to be formed after the 2020 general elections would implement a new regulation to enable the small-scale miners work effectively,” he announced.

Mr. Mahama who is on a four-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region ahead of the flag bearer election of the NDC, also bemoaned the harsh economic conditions prevailing in the country and promised to work hard to reduce the high cost of living, when elected in the 2020 elections.

See more photos:

11132018123616_0g730m4yxs_1987549792716_5232883793664.jpeg

11132018123616_k5grj7u3h1_8234558897506_1352762344603.jpeg

11132018123616_k5grj7u3h1_8234558897506_1352762344603.jpeg

11132018123616_j4eq276ggb_4219859458092_9157722148733.jpeg

11132018123616 uypcsferrm 7119730422428 8885469137846

11132018123617_uapctgfsrm_7124927504815_6652875443920.jpeg

11132018123617_j5fqi7t2gb_5037235727895_7722845408548.jpeg

11132018123617_0eu2xljwwr_2962771249883_9380330726659.jpeg

11132018123617_1h830o4aau_6208351745063_5915153977098.jpeg

11132018123617_sxoaredq5l_8438345868606_9662628466159.jpeg

11132018123618_23041q5dcw_8839605848770_1048167986329.jpeg

11132018123618_23041q5dcw_8839605848770_1048167986329.jpeg

11132018123618_k5fri7u2h0_1608636196185_4481241580150.jpeg

11132018123618_0f72ylkxws_9133316461410_5114524441357.jpeg

11132018123618_23041q5dcw_1499321909879_9104498375828.jpeg

11132018123618_vaqdthfssn_2400400076371_9490950720022.jpeg

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line