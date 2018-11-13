Citizen accuses Brong Ahafo Regional YEA boss of embezzling staff's allowances

A patriotic Citizen has accused the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Employment Agency Director, Michael Osei Boateng popularly known as Pope who is also the Regional Youth Organizer of NPP in the area of embezzling some staff of YEA allowances.

A statement issued by one patriotic citizen, Nana Kwesi Jnr and copied to the media indicated that there were some youth who were working under YEA in the Region and at the same time doing their National Service with the NSS, and these youth were taking double allowances but one day the Regional Director told them to return the YEA's allowances paid to them since they were at the same time receiving allowances from the National Service Secretariat and they compiled.

According to the Citizen, after the Regional YEA Director has received the monies from these staff, failed to return it to the government but allegedly embezzled it.

He explained "A group of people who were employed under the YEA scheme had the opportunity to further their education and successfully completed".

He added "As mandated by law, they were required to serve the nation through National Service. They rightly did so".

"This means that they were working both as YEA staff and National Service Personnel and as expected by law, they are required to receive allowances from both agencies", he said.

He stated "However, the B/A Regional Director of YEA told the YEA personnel under his jurisdiction to return all their allowances paid to them by the agency because he (Pope) has received a directive from the National level to do so and that, all monies will be paid into the government coffers".

He added "He further told the personnel that, they were not entitled to double salaries and that, they were only entitled to allowances from National Service Scheme".

He alleged "Based on my intelligence gathered so far, the monies has not yet hit the state coffers. The money is still with the YEA director (Pope). The money has been spent and mishandled by the YEA regional director who is also the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer".

He, further, accused the NPP Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of engaging himself in so many corrupt acts but has been shielded by the National YEA Director, Lawyer Justin Kodua.

"Because of his affiliation, any time he engages in dubious corruption deals, he is shielded by the national director of YEA Lawyer Justin Kodua who is also a staunch member of the NPP", he alleged.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies and other investigative bodies as a matter of urgency to take up the matter and deal with it accordingly.

Below is the full statement

Source: Daniel Kaku