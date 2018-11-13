NPP-USA Patriotic Ladies Club Supports A Nursing Home In The US

The Patriotic ladies Club , a women’s wing of the New Patriotic Party branch (NPP-USA) in the United States on Saturday November 10, paid a visit to an elderly nursing facility in Morrisville in Pennsylvania to make donations worth thousands of dollars. The team was led by Ms. Patricia Kumah Sarkodie ( Ladysmart ) the national coordinator and the Women's Organizer of NPP-USA, Ms. Bernice Vanessa Fynn. They spent time with the elderly and shared words of encouragement with them to put smiles on their faces.

The members of the group have been involved in series of community engagements in the United States for several years. It is out of this that like-minded women who believe in the ideologies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP); the current ruling party in Ghana came together to form the Patriotic Ladies Club with the main aim of celebrating and supporting Ghanaian women and participating in the development of various communities in which they live.

The women seek to encourage more women to go into politics to enable them play meaning roles in the governance of Government.

Since the group was formed this year they have successfully brought women together in a variety of networking venues to share knowledge, experiences and resources.

It is the goal of the Patriotic ladies club to connect and engage with more women in North America and Ghana to encourage, empower and promote their aspirations into leadership position in various organizations and also be involved in entrepreneurial ventures.

The leadership of the group include the following; Patricia Kumah Sarkodie

( Ladysmart ) National Coordinator, Jemima Hagan-Coordinator, USA, Nana Yaa Owusuwaa- Director of Communication, USA, Natasha Osei- Treasurer, USA, Bernice Vanessa Fynn-Organizer, USA, Gloria Adu- Secretary USA, Joana Owusu Afriyie-Mother of PLC, and Adwoa Asantewaa Kwakye-Protocol and Research Coordinator, USA.

More information about this group can be found on their website https://plcus.org