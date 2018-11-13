SSNIT Must Dispose Of Its Shares In Labadi Beach Hotel For A Full Private Entity To Manage

Labadi beach hotel is a perfect example of why all state or state agency owned or investments should be completely sold or privatised. Labadi beach hotel by all standards is a shame compared to recent entrants into the Ghana top class hotels in Ghana.

The workers, right from the security men at the gate to the receptionists, waiters and bar men are all useless and counterproductive. They care more for the tips they will get than the quality of service they render.

The most useless thing I ever heard from a hotel worker is that they don't respect anyone at the hotel no matter the status or money of the person. The management of the hotel is very poor and encourage such mediocre and crass professional attitude. The management takes no responsibility or action towards these things when complaints are made.

Can you imagine an ordinary security man fighting with customers at the hotel? Bar men and waiters insulting high level personalities? We are so shameless in Ghana. The kind of a thing that will send an employee parking in other countries are tolerated in Ghana. Because that is the attitude of the everyday Ghanaian towards businesses that the Government or state institutions have a stake in.

When the hotel is completely sold and managed by a complete private company, all these nonsensical behavior will change. Ghanaians are always complaining of their foreign masters or employees because, we are so unprofessional and stupid. We do not know the difference between a formal working environment and the kaneshie or makola market place. Go to Kotoka Airport and see.

I wonder the kind of Human Resource managers we have in Ghana. We are here talking about tourism and courting international attention.

The ministry of Tourism must spend good money to organize training programs for all workers within the hospitality and tourism industry. #Ghanaman

