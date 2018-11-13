But For Ghanaians Memory Loss, NDC Would Have Stayed In Opposition In Perpetuity!

Let us be honest, it is quite unfair for the loyalists of NDC to keep moving up and down the country and upbraiding President Akufo-Addo, who is prudently fixing the unprecedented mess left behind by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama was not ‘kidding’ when he once alluded to the fact that Ghanaians suffer from chronic memory loss, and hence cannot recollect past events (emphasis mine).

Let us face it, if Ex-President Mahama is not holding on to the phantom belief that Ghanaians suffer from memory loss and therefore cannot recall the revoltingly ugly events which took place under his watch, what would then drive a president who brought the country to its knees through catastrophic decision-making to persistently accuse his successor who is doing everything possible to fix the massive mess?

Some of us are indeed dumbfounded to see the brassbound supporters of NDC moving heaven and earth to reclaim power barely 23 months after being voted out of power by discerning Ghanaians for the dreadful errors in judgement amid massive economic meltdown.

All the same, we hope and pray that Ghanaians will miraculously overcome their perceived beguiling, albeit harmful memory loss so as to hold NDC accountable for the errors in judgement which brought the country to its knees.

Discerning Ghanaians will definitely shrug off their memory loss and take Mahama and NDC to task over Ibrahim Mahama’s GH12 million import tax evasion.

Indeed, but for the Honourable Agyapong’s whistling blowing prowess, Ghana would have been GH12 million worse off.

Ghanaians will recover in earnest and hold Mahama and NDC responsible for woefully dragging the 14% economic growth in 2011 to a disappointing 3.6% in December 2016.

Ghanaians may well recover from their memory loss and hold NDC to account for wilfully raising Ghana’s debt from GH9.5 billion in 2009 to an incredible GH122.4 billion by December 2016 with a little to show for.

In fact, some of us do not suffer from chronic amnesia and can recall vividly that Ghana’s Cedi to US Dollar in December 2011 was GH1.65 to $1.

However, due to terrible economic decision-making, within five years the exchange rate took an unbelievable flight and stood at GH4.20 to $1 by December 2016.

Frankly stating, the good people of Ghana cannot so soon forget and forgive former President Mahama and NDC for the business crippling dumsor in the last five years of the erstwhile NDC administration.

If anything at all, Ghanaians cannot so soon forget that Mahama and his NDC government shrunk Ghana’s GDP from $47 billion in 2011 to $37 billion by December 2016.

Who says that every Ghanaian has forgotten and forgiven Mahama and NDC for carelessly giving out large portions of Ghana’s scarce resources to parasitic creatures like Madam Akua Donkor?

Ghanaians have indeed stencilled on their mental sheets for unjustifiably giving apologists like Madam Akua Donkor of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) two four wheel drive cars and a luxury bungalow (estimated to cost a staggering $470,000) for no work done.

Hopefully, Ghanaians will recuperate in time to hold Mahama and NDC responsible for flagrantly giving away 58% of Ghana’s bauxite to Ibrahim Mahama on 29th December 2016, just a little over one week before exiting power.

What is more, discerning Ghanaians cannot so soon forget the over GH800 million dubious judgment debt payments, including the GH51.2 million to Woyome, $30 million to the Waterville and $18 million to Isofoton which resulted in the drastic reduction of capital expenditure, and as a consequence, most contractors were not paid by the erstwhile NDC administration.

Besides, the $175 million loan facility secured in 2012 meant to provide seven district hospitals which the NDC hierarchy misapplied is still fresh in the memory of Ghanaians.

To be quite honest, some of us would be extremely surprised if Ghanaians failed to teach Mahama and NDC a great lesson for clandestinely diverting $6 million of a government loan facility of $175 million meant to provide seven district hospitals into researching the then governing NDC party’s chances of winning the 2016 general elections.

Ghanaians cannot let go the sadness over the GH200 million SADA funds wasted on trees and the guinea fowls which flew to the neighbouring Burkina Faso without a trace. How bizarre?

Who says discerning Ghanaians will so soon forget the scandalous Bus Branding, the Brazil World Cup, SUBA, GYEEDA, SSNIT, NCA, the NDC MPs double salary, amongst others?

In ending, Ghanaians will definitely shrug off the chronic amnesia and then ventilate their arousing disgust over NDC’s dreadful errors in decision-making which culminated in harsh socio-economic standards of living.

K. Badu, UK.

