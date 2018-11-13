Why I Agree With Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni Remarks That In African Society Kitchen Is A Sacred Place For Women

When Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni started a debate on the role of an African woman many feminists expressed outrage at his remarks that men were not created to end up in the kitchen.

A man comes from work and finds a woman sat down doing manicure while waiting for her husband to cook for him.

As a real African man do you think this is fair?

In precolonial Africa,women knew their roles and never stood up trying to be men's equals but nowadays respect for men has declined in the society.

Neocolonialism and imperialism has come in Africa disguised as human rights but the ultimate goal is overthrow men from their position bestowed upon them by God during creation.

Its very sad our women have embraced all decadent western cultures and are now standing up to champion for gay rights in Africa.

Men too are falling into error and to avert this tragedy there is need to reeducate an African.

One of the ways of European imperialists are using to depopulate Africa is to encourage many young people to become gays.

Another way is to destroy our culture and weaken strong family bonds that existed in pre-colonial Africa.

African women have been badly affected by western culture which doesn't recognize the unique position of a man as in African community.

A real African woman won't let her husband cook and wash the dishes in the kitchen unless she is very sick or its absolutely necessary.

In my community its a taboo for a married man to get into the kitchen to ask if the food is ready.

Doing this is depicted as a sign of greed.

Just wait where you are the food will be served when ready.

Feminism is a dangerous disease invented by Europeans to destroy African families by creating a chaotic society that believes men are equal to women and tries to impose a belief that there are no specific roles for women and men in a relationship.

Invoking Leibniz law which says for a thing to be considered equal,properties of A must be equal to properties of B,therefore I affirm that men and women are both unique but not equal.

In African society men and women have unique roles that are not competitive but rather complimentary.

African culture appreciates the value of an African woman and believes that the best gift an African woman can give her husband is good food.

Let us have a discussion on this.

Written By: Daniel Mwambonu

Founder Global Pan Africanism Network (GPAN)