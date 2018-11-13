modernghana logo

A/R – GHS Targets 30% Reduction In Malaria OPD Cases With ITNs

Ivan Heathcote – Fumador/ Mary Akosua Atakora
The Ashanti region directorate of the Ghana health Service is targeting to reduce to less than 30% the number of malaria OPD cases in the Ashanti region

The service is scheduled to begin its point mass insecticide bed net distribution from Thursday 15th November to November 23.

3.6 million People are expected to visit designated distribution points with special cards to benefit from the exercise.

It forms part of efforts by the Ghana Malaria Control Program to reduce the burden of malaria on Ghana’s economy.

Ghana has in recent years seen a reduction in malaria related OPD cases from 45 to 35 percent across the country.

This has largely been attributed to the point mass insecticide treated bed net distribution exercises conducted since the year 2003.

Disclosing modalities ahead of Thursday’s bed net distribution exercise, Ashanti Regional director of Health Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang pointed out that the free distribution is limited only to people who partook in the survey and received their cards.

He explained, “We are going to distribute the nets at designated points and people will have to show their cards before they are issued their nets. We have budgeted a fixed number of nets based on the survey we did.”

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang disclosed that the target of the exercise is to ensure that the region reduces its malaria prevalence to 30% of Out Patient hospital cases.

He told Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote – Fumador, “We have reduced the malaria burden but we still have a long way to go and with this mass distribution, if people are committed and sleep in it, we can even reduce it to less than 30% of our OPD attendance.”

Dr Tinkorang also warned the public against paying for any of the bed nets as the cost has fully been catered for with no charges to any beneficiary.

