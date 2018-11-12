Let's Make Ghana Work Again

The pool of tears that strike their cheeks from the balls of their eyes pierced the innermost part of my heart as it speaks a lot about how severely they suffered in the hands of those who vowed to take responsibility for their safety. Their howl sounded like a scene of a horror movie displaying an obscured war zone. It was a shocker to learn that such an incident could still occur in the year 2018 in the capital of my motherland, Ghana.

Their past trepidations followed a million dozens of complaints and consistent humming with hope and ardent faith that things will get better one day. The trembling voices of their commoners and the ink of their elites have dried all in attempt to address comprehensively this particular issue but found no ear to heed to their call.

Their perverted actions just like that of the KNUST some few weeks ago were triggered by the hackneyed nefarious behavior and actions of our legally entrusted persons of authority.

It is bound to happen that Ghanaians deserve better and the youth these days are burnt to exert their startling energies to see a better country and great leadership by misheeding to the partisanship and tribalistic or ethnic divide that was heinously implanted in us to blindfold our conscience and vision to a well deserving nation.

It is time for our leaders to know and understand that we have been taken for granted for far too long and the time to start doing things right cannot wait further.

This is a wake-up call and a tip of an iceberg to unforeseeable more overarching rise ups for their basic rights and a time to say NO to the unfair treatments presented to them as custodians and future trustees of the land Ghana.

This should send strong signals to the house of the legislature to start legislating laws relevant to our generation that will propel the development of our country and hold the culpable fellows to face the laws.

The youth have had enough of failed systems, bad leadership, waste of our scarce national resources on superfluous appointees. The corruptible nature of our increasingly large successive governments that have always failed us as a country can no longer be tolerated with the slightest impunity.

We are ready to go the tangent our governments really understand.

We shall forever remain proud to protect the lives and scarce resources we possess for the benefit of our generation.

We shall relentlessly be part of the voice that will demand value for money from our leaders and hold them accountable to their stewardship.

We shall soon take charge of the manifestos they should deliver to us (by telling them what we deserve) but not what they think we deserve or can offer mediocrely.

To quote Naa Ninche, ‘’ Violence is not good. However, in the absence of social justice, Violence becomes inevitable’’.

I always have a resolute conviction that we are almost there.

Let's arise as Ghanaian Youth for our country because the nation is urgently demanding our devotion.

But we can only succeed if we Unite and put away our party colors and begin to uphold and defend the country and the Ghanaian flag first.

Let's be Patriotically motivated and nationalistically activated to stand for Ghana at all times.