Government Delegation Storms Yendi Following Renewed Clashes

A high-powered government delegation has visited the troubled Nakpachie community in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul led the delegation, and other members included the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani, Saboba MP, Charles Bintim, Kpandai MP, Mathew Nyindam and Tolon MP, Alhaji Suhiyini Wahab Wumbei as well as the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sae-ed.

The team made a quick stop in Yendi, and paid a courtesy call on the Dagbon Regent, Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani.

The Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, condemned the renewed clashes in the Nakpachie community and called for a permanent ceasefire.

According to him, the renewal of conflicts in the Northern Region scares away investors.

He regretted that similar acts in the past stalled government’s projects including the Yendi- Bimbila stretch of the Eastern Corridor road.

He warned trouble makers to desist from unlawful acts and rather serve as peace ambassadors in their localities.

He said the law enforcement officers would not spare anybody or group of individuals fomenting trouble.

The Bimbila Member of Parliament reassured the residents that there would be reinforcement there to maintain law and order, and thus asked those who fled the area to return home.

Dominic Nitiwul later at a meeting with the Chiefs and people of Dagomba and Konkomba communities in Nakpachie urged them to live in peace.

He described the Nakpachie situation as communal violence and not a conflict between Dagombas and Konkombas.

“There is no conflict between Dagombas and Konkombas. There was communal violence in Nakpachie which is true. So if you are a Dagomba man or a Konkomba man living in Tamale, Saboba or Accra, know that there is no conflict between Dagombas and Konkombas, so don’t start fighting, we are brothers.”

“We should never allow any conflict to come again. The Defense Minister is a northerner, the Interior Minister is a northerner, and the Vice President who is the head of the Police Council is a northerner, so why are you embarrassing all of us.”

“We don’t want to hear any conflict happening in the north any longer because the President has handed the security of the state to us, and we should be the last people to disgrace this President. This should be the last conflict.”

The Defense Minister said President Akufo Addo had instructed the Interior Ministry to release four pick-up vehicles to the Northern Command to augment its patrols in the identified hotpots.