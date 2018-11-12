modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
1 hour ago | General News

IMANI Outlines Expectations In 2019 Budget

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo / Modern Ghana
Pressure Group Think Thank IMANI has outlined their expectations ahead of the 2019 budget reading by the Finance Minister Ken-Ofori Atta later this week at Parliament.

IMAANI Africa has indicated that they expect to see reforms in the economic sector, the energy sector governance as well as infrastructural sectors. The vibrant pressure group has hence made some suggestions and recommendations which they believe should be considered by government ahead of the budget reading.

Finance Minister will be in Parliament this Thursday, November 15 2018 to present the 2019 budget. It is already being reported that a chuck of the budget will be concentrated on the economic, roads and highways sectors.

Below is the expectations of IMANI Africa in the 2019 budget.

