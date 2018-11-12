Door-To-Door Registration Exercise For GhanaPost GPS Extended

Management of Ghana Post has begun a door to door registration exercise to register Ghanaians onto the Ghana Post digital addressing system.

According to authorities, the move is to intensify their efforts to get every household to generate their digital address with ease.

In an interview with Citi News in Koforidua as part of a sensitization exercise, the Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Post, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, called on Ghanaians to take advantage of the exercise to get their digital address.

“Earlier this year in August, we launched a nationwide campaign and a tagging exercise. Ghana Post GPS is a necessity, and every Ghanaian should have an address and truthfully every place in the country has an address, but it will be very good if Ghanaians generate the digital address within their area and use it”.

“We are coming door-to-door, and we started in August, and Eastern Region is part, today we are here to campaign for people in the region to be aware, this exercise is a nationwide exercise so our officers will come to you ask you the process of generating your address, and ask if you will love to get your own tagging plate. And I must say this is not compulsory; you only pay GHc 50 for residential buildings and GHc 100 for commercial buildings, this is not compulsory; but it beautifies your building and secondly if it’s on your wall; you can quickly access it when you need it”.

“Taking you through the process is free, but if you want your digital address on a tagged plate embossed on your wall that is when you will pay”.

Bright Simons questions NIA's Digital Address requirement for Ghana card

The National Identification Authority's requirement of a digital address for the registration and issuance of the Ghana Card appeared not to have been thought through properly.

This is the suggestion of researcher and Vice President of Policy Think Tank IMANI Africa, Bright Simons.

Mr. Simons believes that the NIA may not have taken into account the country's housing dynamics before making the digital address a requirement for the registration and issuance of the Ghana card.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, he indicated that more than the 120,000 homeless Ghanaians living in Accra alone would be denied the issuance of the card on the basis of the NIA's digital address requirement.