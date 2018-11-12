Things Have Been Tough Due To IMF Policies--Gabby

Ghana's economy has not been easy under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme which the Mahama government signed onto, Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said.

According to him, Ghana is on course to exiting the programme to give the government the space to do more with the economy.

The current programme with the Bretton Wood institution is expected to end by the end of 2018.

Mr Otchere-Darko in a tweet on Monday, 12 November 2018, said: “Ghana is on course to exit the IMF programme John Mahama took us in. It has not been easy. But, our own recklessness made it a welcome austerity. Discipline is the word. Fiscal discipline.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government is working hard to build a strong and resilient economy to avoid a return to the IMF for financial bailout.

He noted that the government was pursuing policies that would guarantee an inclusive and coherent society for a peaceful and stable country, and called on everybody, including the church, to play its role in building a prosperous and peaceful nation.