NDC Holds National Executive Elections Come Saturday

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), are expected to throng the Trade Fair Centre in Accra on Saturday, November 17, 2018, to elect national executives to steer the affairs of the party at the national level for the next four years.

The party has already elected its National Youth Organizer and deputies, as well as Women organizer and her deputies.

Former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Hanna Bissiw, was elected NDC's National Women's Organizer in an election held on October 27, 2018.

Two other persons who were elected as deputy women's organizers were Maame Efua and Abigail Elorm.

The voting, which was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region, also saw the election of former Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem North, George Opare Addo, as the National Youth Organizer of the party.

Edem Agbana and Ruth Dela were also elected deputy national youth organizers.

About 65 people are vying for various national executive positions on Saturday. The positions in include National Chairman (or chairperson) position, Vice Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organizer, National Deputy Organizer, Communications Officer, Deputy Communications Officer, NEC executives and Zongo Caucus.

The party will also elect its presidential candidate in December 2018.

Most of the national executives and presidential aspirants are campaigning nationwide in a bid to garner a lot of votes at the primaries.

'Dictator' Asiedu Nketia destroying NDC

Ahead of the national primaries, a retiring National Treasurer of NDC, Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed descended on NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia whom he described as being a dictator.

According to him, Asiedu Nketia is destroying the NDC with some of his actions.

He said Asiedu Nketia does not also heed to advice, adding that the party's National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, is even unable to control him and his cohorts.

“There has never been an issue raised by Chairman Portuphy or myself at our meetings that Asiedu Nketia has approved before. When I make suggestions, they throw it away saying it is illegal. Chairman Portuphy is unable to control him. Asiedu Nketia is a dictator. He has a bad attitude. He does not listen to advice. He likes insulting people. When you say something, and it goes against them, they push the young guys to insult you,” the NDC National Treasurer added.

'Blame new executives for NDC's 2016 defeat; not me' – Aseidu Nketia

But Aseidu Nketia rejected claims he is to blame for the party's defeat dropping the blame at the doorsteps of new executives the party elected in 2014.

According to Asiedu Nketia, the party has been winning elections since he was elected in 2005, but they dropped from grace after a particular group of executives were brought on board in 2014.

“In 2005, when we went to vote, during that time the party was divided, yet I was still given the nod. We were in office, and three years after some executives were removed. For some of us the main ones, we were retained…because we were able to reason together we contested in 2012 and we won. We were dragged to court (by the NPP) and after eight months we were victorious. In 2014, some of the people that reason together with me were removed and new ones were brought on board, and we went to the elections and were defeated. So who is at fault, myself or the new ones that were brought on board?” he asked.

Below is the full list of NDC National executive position aspirants:

National Chairman

Betty Mould Iddrisu Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo Alhaji Huudu Yahaya Danny Annang

National Vice Chairman

Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho Said Sinare Lawyer Adu- Yeboah Sherry Ayittey Yaw Owusu Obimpeh Alhaji Sumaila Mahama Dr Kwame Ampofo Awudu S. Asorka Seth Ofosu-Ohene

General Secretary

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Samuel Koku Sitsofo Anyidoho

Deputy General Secretary

Alhaji Nuru Hamidan Barbara Serwaa Asamoah Peter Boamah Otokonor David Kwaku Worwui-Brown Kojo Adu Asare George Lawson Abdullah Ishaq Farrakhan Nii Dodoo Dodoo Kale Cezar Ephram Nii Tan Sackey Evans Amoo

National Organizer

Mahdi Gibrill Akamba Joshua Hamidu Jemima Anita De- Sosoo Yaw Boateng Gyan Baba Jamal Ahmed Enoch Amoako- Nsiah Solomon Yaw Nkansah

National Deputy Organizer

Dr Alhassan Hanifa Kombor Michael Ziecheree Kobby Barlon Vivian Abla Kpeglo Mohammed Mamudu Agbesi Nutsu Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon Alfred Kojo Triddles Ebenezer Asare Sackitey Ahmed Gedel

Communications Officer

Fred Agbenyo Sammy Gyamfi

Deputy Communications Officer

Godwin Ako Gunn Mahama Seidu Samuel Kwaku Boahen Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru Seidu Adongo Atule Jacob Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu

NEC

Mohammed Mashood Alhaji Hon. Alhaji Babanlame Abu Sadat Sheriff Abudul Nasiru Ebenezer Effah Hackman Eliyasu Amadu Alhaji Adramani Haribu William Wilson Agbleke Evelyn Enyonam Mensah

Zongo Caucus