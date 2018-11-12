FREE SHS: Gov't Should Desist From Absorbing Other Fees

A group calling itself Action Patriots for Justice, (APJ) is urging government to desist from absorbing other fees in the various Senior High Schools.

For Immediate Release!!!

GOVERNMENT SHOULD NOT BE TEMPTED TO ABSORB MORE COST IN THE FREE SHS POLICY, APJ

Action Patriots For Justice, (APJ) owe the Nana Addo-Bawumia led government, a big round of applause and a sound thank you, for defying all odds and amidst this weak and messy economy inherited by the NPP, has been able to rolled out this important flagship policy, which is; free SHS and the double track system.

The critics and the doubting Thomas's are silently coiling in, after a successful term and vacation of the first batch of the double track system.

Indeed, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo wants to make a difference and leave a legacy for the generation yet unborn to benefit, and posterity will vindicate the president's goodwill and selfless leadership.

Despite the savings parents are making through this awesome policy, yet there is agitations and complains all over and APJ will want to humbly suggest to the president, to slow down with its positive "obsession" with the free SHS policy with regards to absorbing more and extra fees and cost to further stress and over burden government.

The recent inclusion and absorption of the fees of the final year SHS day students, in our humble opinion, Mr President, ought not to have been initiated and sanctioned to take effect at all.

These chunk of money should have been added to Masloc coffers for distribution to serve its purpose of aiding small businesses to thrive.

APJ can confidently say that, the only powerful force capable of bringing some level of relief to the majority of Ghanaians is MASLOC.

Support Masloc, Mr President, give them attention and resources, trigger and activate their services with strict supervision and diligence, and sooner or later, voices of complains and agitations will tone down.

A parent with one child attending free SHS as a day student is saving GHC 1,075. 50 a term, which is about 10 million old cedis.

Whilst a parent with one child attending SHS as a boarding student, saves around GHS2,015.22 a term, which is about 20 million old cedis.

The calculations continues if a parent happens to have two children attending free SHS at the same time, you can imagin how much that parent saves in a year.

This is enough evidence to show that, president Nana Addo is indeed a leader with a vision to make a meaningful impact in the life of his people and have determined and purposed in his heart to willed behind an everlasting intellectual property for our children and the future generation.

Government have done enough and impeccably so well in the education sector, and we believe that, the free SHS policy has come to stay and as it stands now, the policy is so far, so good and so government should not over burden itself with any extra absorption of fees or cost where so ever.

APJ wants to humbly admonish government to pay a serious attention to MASLOC, and try as much as possible, to give masloc much resources to meet the demand of the people, so that, government pledge and effort to support small businesses will become a reality for the betterment of this country.

APJ is and will always be your watchmen, your Excellency, to fight and protect the interest of our great party, (NPP) and also keep an eagle eye on the government, to succeed at all cost.

Long Live Nana Addo

Long Live NPP

Long live APJ

SECRETARY

Kwadwo Owusu

#0244160707

CHAIRMAN

Oheneba Appiagyei

#050 690 1999

CONVENER

Kwain Isaac

#024 366 4629