Why Are African Countries involved in War in Yemen?

Over 20million Yemen's are in need of humanitarian assistance;which is three thirds of entire population and millions have been displaced in this conflict.

1.457 million Afro-Yemen's lives at risk due to ongoing conflict.

Black Yemen's already faced societal discrimination before the war began and were living in squalor conditions.

We are increasingly concerned with devastating effects of the unfolding human catastrophe in human history.

What does US,UK,Canada,Brazil,Saudi

Arabia,France,Finland,Germany,Australia,Spain,Malaysia,Qatar,Kuwait,UAE,Bahrain and Jordan intend to achieve by causing a genocide in Yemen ?

African countries directly involved:

#Egypt : Four Egyptian warships were deployed at the beginning of the coalition,along with 800 ground troops in September 2015.

Morocco : North African country sent six fighter jets in Yemen.

Senegal : Sent 2100 ground troops to Yemen.

Eritrea , Djibouti , Somaliland and Somalia provides airspace,territorial waters and military bases to Saudi led coalition forces.

Somaliland provided a military base for UAE forces involved in Yemen conflict.

In addition Eritrea sent 400ground troops to fight in Yemen.

Sudan : In addition to three jets,Sudan sent 300 troops to the Yemeni port city of Aden in october 2015.

SHARE AND HELP STOP GENOCIDE IN YEMEN!

#WarInYemen

#Africa

#Imperialism