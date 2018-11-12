modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
59 minutes ago | Opinion/Feature

Why Are African Countries involved in War in Yemen?

Daniel Mwambonu, Founder of Global Pan Africanism Network
Why Are African Countries involved in War in Yemen?

Over 20million Yemen's are in need of humanitarian assistance;which is three thirds of entire population and millions have been displaced in this conflict.

1.457 million Afro-Yemen's lives at risk due to ongoing conflict.

Black Yemen's already faced societal discrimination before the war began and were living in squalor conditions.

We are increasingly concerned with devastating effects of the unfolding human catastrophe in human history.

What does US,UK,Canada,Brazil,Saudi

Arabia,France,Finland,Germany,Australia,Spain,Malaysia,Qatar,Kuwait,UAE,Bahrain and Jordan intend to achieve by causing a genocide in Yemen ?

African countries directly involved:

#Egypt : Four Egyptian warships were deployed at the beginning of the coalition,along with 800 ground troops in September 2015.

Morocco : North African country sent six fighter jets in Yemen.

Senegal : Sent 2100 ground troops to Yemen.

Eritrea , Djibouti , Somaliland and Somalia provides airspace,territorial waters and military bases to Saudi led coalition forces.

1112201832540 i41p266gfa egyptarmy

Somaliland provided a military base for UAE forces involved in Yemen conflict.

In addition Eritrea sent 400ground troops to fight in Yemen.

Sudan : In addition to three jets,Sudan sent 300 troops to the Yemeni port city of Aden in october 2015.

SHARE AND HELP STOP GENOCIDE IN YEMEN!

#WarInYemen
#Africa
#Imperialism

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Daniel Mwambonu, Founder of Global Pan Africanism Network and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

More Video Headlines
Usain Bolt running in zero gravity, says it’s ‘out of this world experience’
Usain Bolt running in zero gravity, says it’s ‘out of this world experience’
UK Royal wedding: Princess Eugenie marries businessman
UK Royal wedding: Princess Eugenie marries businessman
Top Story on Joy FM (9-10-18)
Top Story on Joy FM (9-10-18)
2018 National Science And Maths Quiz - AM Show on JoyNews ( 1-6-18)
2018 National Science And Maths Quiz - AM Show on JoyNews ( 1-6-18)
JoyNews Habitat Fair - AM Show on JoyNews (16-8-18)
JoyNews Habitat Fair - AM Show on JoyNews (16-8-18)
Face of NAFTI 2018 - Let’s Talk Entertainment on JoyNews (24-5-18)
Face of NAFTI 2018 - Let’s Talk Entertainment on JoyNews (24-5-18)
Railing against railway reforms in France
Railing against railway reforms in France
Nicaragua: UN chief demands end to ''unacceptable'' violence
Nicaragua: UN chief demands end to ''unacceptable'' violence

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1A football team manager must be held responsible for a match results while the players must be responsible for their performance to winning a match.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line