Gold Track System Hosts Over 41,000 Students In B/A



A total of 41,846 qualified students have been placed under the Gold Track in 40 Double Track Senior High Schools (SHS) out of the 80 high schools in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The Double-Track system, which commenced on 11th September, 2018 with the Green Track, has ensured that as many qualified students as possible gain access to secondary education in the country.

The Double Track System was introduced following the increasing numbers of SHS students as a result of the implementation of one of the most courageous educational policies in the country, the Free SHS, by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The system has two streams of students – the Green and Gold Tracks – which have created room for more students to be admitted, using the available educational facilities. The Double Track system has converted the Senior High School calendar into a semester system.

Students in the Green Track were in school for 41 days, from September 11, 2018, while the Gold Track students would also be in school for 41 days, beginning today.

Speaking to The Chronicle in Sunyani on Sunday, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Luke Mensah, said a total of 48,274 vacancies were declared by senior high schools in the Brong-Ahafo Region, while 41,846 students were placed in the region.

According to Mr. Mensah, a total number of 34,943 students, representing 84%, have enrolled in various schools in the region. Out of the number, 20,192 are boarders, while 14,751 are day students.

When The Chronicle visited the St James Senior High School in Sunyani on Saturday, the fresh students in the Gold Track were going through their entry formalities to begin classes today.

President Akufo-Addo has repeatedly noted that the Double Track system is not an invention, but an adoption, which has worked in other countries, including the United States.

But, many, including some educationists and key members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have raised concerns about the new system, which, they say, will bring the country back to a shift system.

However, the Brong-Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, Mr. Peter Attafuah, has given the firm assurance in an interaction with The Chronicle that the various senior high schools are prepared to admit students and manage the novelty system,

“Headmasters, headmistresses, school accountants, and other stakeholders, including tutors, have the capacity to manage both the Green and Gold Track students,” he said.

A section of the public told The Chronicle that, initially, they were apprehensive about the success of the double track system, but following the smooth implementation of the Green Track, they now believe in the ability of the government to manage the system effectively.

A parent, Madam Mary Oforiwaa, said she is now relaxed, following the successful rollout of the Green Track. “I did not understand the system very well, but after the students in the Green Track went through their studies smoothly, I am now convinced about the entire system,” she said.