Akufo-Addo Off To Qatar

President Akufo-Addo, left the country on Monday for a day's official visit to Qatar, at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The visit is to reciprocate the visit to Ghana in December 2017 of the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

President Akufo-Addo's visit is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring other areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday and in his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

