2019 Municipal Assembly Budget Approved In Suame

The Suame Municipal Assembly has approved the 2019 Budget to hasten its developmental agenda. Dr. Osei Bobbie Boahen, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), explained at an Assembly meeting that in order to achieve its goal, the Assembly would seriously embark on revenue collection to help improve education, sanitation, and the road networks in the Municipality.

According to him, the Municipality is now self reliant and would not depend on any sub-metro for revenue, hence the need to improve revenue mobilisation.

He revealed that the current challenge the Assembly is facing is lack of data to identify the number of properties or businesses operating in its catchment areas, to enable it draw up a proper budget that could support its developmental agenda.

The MCE disclosed that the management of the Assembly would cooperate with the garages and other zonal leaderships with the artisans to help in the revenue mobilisation.

He disclosed that the Assembly intends to put up two semi-detached bungalows for its officials, while an office building, movable and immovables would be acquired from the Common Fund, and added that dual desks, furniture, a vocational school for artisans, environment, health and management of solid waste and operation of land fill would be put in place.

He stated that all toilet facilities in the municipality would also be renovated and two polyclinics would be constructed, and fix two footbridges and boreholes, adding that the Assembly is also poised to expand electrification through the Common Fund and Internally Generated Fund (IGF).